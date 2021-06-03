Westbrook registered 24 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the 76ers.

The 32-year-old came up two rebounds short of posting his third straight triple-double in Wednesday's series-clinching loss. Westbrook bounced back after totaling just 26 points over his first two games in the series, averaging 23.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists over his last three games of the playoffs. The 12-year veteran goes into the offseason with two years remaining on his original five-year/$206 million contract.