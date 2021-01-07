Westbrook posted 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 141-136 loss against the 76ers.

Westbrook worked as the Wizards' second option on offense behind Bradley Beal, who posted a career-best 60-point performance, but he still provided value across the stat sheet and ended just two boards shy of what would've been his fifth triple-double of the season. Westbrook has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his games and has dished out at least 10 dimes in every contest to date, so he is undoubtedly making his presence felt as a scorer and as a facilitator in the Wizards' backcourt.