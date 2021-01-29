Westbrook will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Westbrook rested Wednesday, but he'll be back in action and starting as expected Friday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.6 minutes.
