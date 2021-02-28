Westbrook will start Sunday's game against the Celtics, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Westbrook sat out one-half of back-to-backs earlier in the season, but this will now be the third straight instance in which he'll play both games. Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double -- his fifth in his last seven games -- agains the Timberwolves on Saturday night, finishing with 19 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 32 minutes.
