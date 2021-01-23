Westbrook (quadriceps) isn't sure whether he'll be able to play Sunday against the Spurs, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook was ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks before the matchup was postponed. Coach Scott Brooks said that Westbrook appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest, but he still wasn't sure whether he'd be able to play against San Antonio. If he's unavailable Sunday, Raul Neto and Jerome Robinson could see increased run for the Wizards.