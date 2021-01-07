Westbrook's (finger) status for Friday's game against the Celtics is unclear, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Westbrook dislocated his finger during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers during the closing stages of the contest. The injury shouldn't keep him out long term, but it's possible the point guard will miss Friday's action against the Celtics, especially since it's on the front end of a back-to-back, with the Wizards also playing Saturday against the Heat.