Westbrook recorded 24 points (7-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals during a 123-122 win at Brooklyn on Sunday.

Westbrook struggled to score for much of Sunday's matchup but supplied an extenuating effort across the fourth quarter in that game. He scored 13 points on four field goals and five free throws through 12 fourth-quarter minutes. The finished result was Westbrook's first win in a Wizards uniform.