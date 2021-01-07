Russell sustained a dislocated finger on his right hand during Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old appeared to suffer the injury in the closing stages of the contest, as he left the court clutching his right hand with less than one minute remaining, per Katz. He had 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block across 39 minutes before exiting the game. The injury shouldn't affect Westbrook's long-term outlook, but his availability for the back-to-back set Friday and Saturday is now in question.