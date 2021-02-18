Westbrook had 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT) 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 win over the Nuggets.

The veteran point guard had eight turnovers to go along with another poor shooting performance, but he still recorded his second consecutive triple-double. Westbrook is averaging 16.0 points, 12.0 assists and 11.0 rebounds over the past four contests, though he's shooting 37.2 percent from the field during that stretch.