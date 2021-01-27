Westbrook registered 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Rockets.

Wizards' coach Scott Brooks said Westbrook was going to have a minutes' restriction and such was the case, as he "only" logged 28 minutes -- three players spent more time on the court than him, which is quite odd. Westbrook made the most of his minutes, though, as he ended just three assists away from recording what would've been his fifth triple-double of the campaign. Expect Westbrook to post better numbers once the minutes' restriction comes to an end, but even in that scenario, he should remain a reliable fantasy player across all formats.