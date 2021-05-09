Westbrook compiled 33 points (11-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 19 rebounds, 15 assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 44 minutes in Saturday's 133-132 overtime win against the Pacers.

Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson with his 181st career triple-double Saturday. It seems inevitable that he'll eclipse that record before the season's end, as he's gone off for triple-doubles in 19 of his last 24 games.