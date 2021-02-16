Westbrook totaled 16 points (8-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 assists and 13 rebounds over 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Playing in back-to-back games for the first time this season, Westbrook had another day at the office. He's now gone three straight games with double-digit assists as well as three straight games with nine or more rebounds. However, he's been extremely inefficient as he has now posted back-to-back games where his shot total was higher than his point total. Adding to his shooting woes, Westbrook is now 4-for-24 from beyond the arc for the month of February.