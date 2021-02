Westbrook finished with 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in Thursday's win over the Nuggets.

He did commit five turnovers, but Westbrook continues to provide elite counting stats, as he's averaging a triple-double over his last 10 games. Westbrook's three steals were his most in any game since Jan. 6.