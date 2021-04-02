Westbrook recorded 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-6 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pistons.

Westbrook might have committed nine turnovers in this game, but he also posted his fourth straight triple-double and continues to put up monster stats thanks to an extremely high usage rate and massive volume. The star point guard has recorded eight triple-doubles over his last 11 appearances and is undoubtedly going through his most productive stretch of the season.