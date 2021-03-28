Westbrook ended with 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Westbrook paced Washington in this win and was the team's undisputed leader once Bradley Beal left the contest with a bruised hip. It was Westbrook's 15th triple-double of the season, and while he routinely sniffs that feat every time he steps on the court, his usage rate might experience an uptick if Beal ends up missing Monday's contest against the Pacers.