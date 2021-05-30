Westbrook mustered 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss to the 76ers.

Westbrook recorded his first triple-double of the current postseason run and didn't seem to be bothered by the ankle injury that forced him off the fourth quarter in Game 2. The star point guard ended a streak of three games -- dating back to the regular season -- with 18 or fewer points, though he's been an elite passing threat with four straight games with 10 or more dimes.