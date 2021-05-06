Westbrook recorded 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 17 assists, 12 rebounds, three steals and a block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Milwaukee.
Westbrook continues to have one of the best individual seasons in recent memory and has registered triple-doubles in all but four games since the beginning of April. During that stretch, the star point guard is averaging 22.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 12.7 assists per contest in 20 appearances.
