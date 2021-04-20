Westbrook recorded 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 17 assists, 11 rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes in Monday's win over the Thunder.

Westbrook's impressive streak of triple-doubles continued in this game, and he's inching closer to reach Oscar Robertson's all-time mark in that category. As it has been the case in most nights, Westbrook struggled from the field but helped offset those woes with elite-level production in other categories. The star point guard has eight triple-doubles in his last nine outings, and the only time he didn't accomplish that feat, he ended just one assist shy.