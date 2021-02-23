Westbrook will play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers despite playing 44 minutes during Monday's win over the Lakers.

Despite the heavy workload in Monday's win, Westbrook is available to play in the second half of the team's back-to-back. It marks the second time that Westbrook has been available for both games in a back-to-back in the last 10 days after he had previously only been available for one game during back-to-back's earlier in the season. Westbrook is red hot over the last two games, averaging 29.5 points on 57.1 percent shooting, 12.5 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game in that stretch.