Westbrook will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

This is nothing more than a formality, but it's worth noting that Westbrook is not on the Wizards' injury report after he sat out Sunday's game against Orlando for rest purposes. That game came on the second night of a back-to-back set, so keep an eye on Westbrook's status later in the week when the Wizards enter another back-to-back Thursday (vs. CHI) and Friday (at MIN).