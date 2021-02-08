Westbrook will be rested for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Following Sunday's game in Charlotte, coach Scott Brooks hinted that Westbrook may be cleared to play in both halves of the back-to-back set, but the Wizards will ultimately play it safe and hold him out. All indications are that Westbrook will return to action for Wednesday's home matchup against Toronto. He finished Sunday's game with 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and five turnovers in 28 minutes.