Westbrook (quad) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garica of Project Spurs reports. He's expected to have a restriction of roughly 25 minutes, per coach Scott Brooks.

Due to postponements, Westbrook only ended up missing two contests, but this will be the point guard's first action since back on Jan. 8. Prior to the quad injury, Westbrook was averaging just 19.3 points per game on 37.8 percent shooting, while committing 5.3 turnovers per game.