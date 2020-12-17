Westbrook (rest) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons.
Head coach Scott Brooks will hold both Westbrook and Davis Bertans out of action for maintenance purposes, but the two should re-enter the lineup for Washington's preseason finale Saturday versus Detroit. The planned rest for Westbrook doesn't come as much of a surprise, especially after Brooks suggested over the weekend that the star point guard would likely only play one half of back-to-back sets in 2020-21.
