Rollins closed with seven points (0-2 FG, 7-8 FT), one rebound, three assists and four steals across 12 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to the Celtics.

This was Rollins' second appearance of the season, but he played just six minutes in his other appearance on Oct. 25. Both games were blowouts, however, so it's clear that Rollins has some work to do to become a regular in the rotation.