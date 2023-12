The Wizards assigned Rollins (knee) to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Saturday.

Rollins hasn't played for the Wizards since Nov. 20 due to a right knee sprain, but he'll get in some practice work with the Go-Go and may even play in some games for the affiliate before rejoining the Wizards. In eight appearances for Washington this season, Rollins has averaged 4.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 6.1 minutes.