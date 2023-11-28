site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-ryan-rollins-wont-play-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Wizards' Ryan Rollins: Won't play Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rollins (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Magic.
Rollins will miss a fifth straight game. His absence hasn't impacted the Wizards' game plan, as he's a fringe rotation player.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read