Bey has agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bey is coming off a down year in which he converted a career-low 31.6 percent of his three-point attempts across 63 games with the Hawks, but maybe a change of scenery will help him rediscover his sharpshooting ways. Unfortunately, he's still rehabbing from an ACL tear that he suffered in March, so it's unlikely he'll be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.