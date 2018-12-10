Dekker will be available off the Wizards' bench Monday against the Pacers, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Dekker was dealt to Washington on Friday as part of a three-team deal, and he'll be available to make his debut after passing a physical on Sunday. The Wisconsin product was nursing an ankle injury prior to the trade and has not played in a game since Nov. 5. That, of course, was when Dekker was still a member of the Cavaliers.