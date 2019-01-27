Wizards' Sam Dekker: Game-time decision Sunday
Dekker is questionable for Sunday's game against San Antonio due to a sore back.
Dekker was a late addition to the injury report, and he'll likely test his back during the pregame to determine his availability. Even when healthy, he's struggled of late, scoring just two points over his previous two contests.
