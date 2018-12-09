Wizards' Sam Dekker: Passes physical
Dekker (ankle) passed his physical and participated in Sunday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Dekker's move to Washington is now official. That said, it's still unclear when he'll make his debut for the Wizards. Dekker hasn't played since Nov. 5 due to a sprained left ankle, though he's reportedly inching closer to a return.
