Dekker made his Wizards debut Monday night against the Pacers and finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT) in 10 minutes.

Acquired from the Cavs last week as part of a three-team deal, Dekker joined the Wizards on Monday and made his return to action after missing several weeks with an ankle injury. The Wisconsin product figures to be a regular part of the rotation for the shallow Wizards, but, barring an injury to Jeff Green, Kelly Oubre and/or Markieff Morris, he's unlikely to play enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant in standard formats.