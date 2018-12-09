Fred Katz of The AthleticDekker (ankle) passed his physical and practiced with the Wizards on Sunday, Fred Katz reports.

Dekker, who was traded to Washington on Friday, practiced with his new team Sunday and is considered a game-time decision Monday against Indiana, per reports. Even if Dekker is healthy enough to play Monday though, the former Wisconsin star will likely not see many minutes as the Wizards have much depth at the power forward position already with Markieff Morris, Jeff Green and Otto Porter.