Wizards' Sam Dekker: Provides point per minute
Dekker supplied 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go with two rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Wizards' 136-118 loss to the Rockets.
Since being traded to the Wizards on Dec. 7, Dekker has held a rotation spot for each of the six games in which he's been available. He's come through with outings of 20 and 15 points, but has combined for just 11 over the other four contests. The inconsistent offense coupled with minimal contributions in every other category except steals renders Dekker a rather unappealing fantasy entity.
