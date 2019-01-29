Dekker (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Dekker was forced to miss the Wizards' last game with back spasms, and seems to still be suffering some of the effects of the injury. in the 13 games prior to Sunday's absence, he was playing 17.4 minutes per game. More information on his status should come out following Tuesday's morning shootaround.

