Wizards' Sam Dekker: Scores 20 points in Sunday's win
Dekker dialed up 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 win over the Lakers.
Dekker matched career highs in assists and steals while amassing a season high scoring total, this after receiving just 32 minutes across his first three appearances with the Wizards. Trevor Ariza wasn't available yet following the trade, Markieff Morris left the matchup due to a neck injury, and Otto Porter's knee kept him out of action as well. With Dwight Howard (lower body) out through the end of January, Dekker could be a regular part of the rotation for the foreseeable future, though it's a little early to assume he'll hold value outside of deeper leagues.
