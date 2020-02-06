Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Acquired by Wizards
Napier was traded from the Nuggets to the Wizards on Thursday in exchange for Jordan McRae (ankle), Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Napier is on the move again shortly after being sent to the Nuggets in a four-team, 12-player trade earlier in the week. The 28-year-old started 22 straight games for the Timberwolves before being traded -- averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.7 minutes during that stretch -- but it's not yet known what role he'll play for the Wizards.
