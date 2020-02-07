Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Confirmed available Friday
Napier (not injury related) will play Friday against the Mavericks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Napier will make his Wizards debut Friday, coming off the bench behind Ish Smith. It's unclear what sort of role he'll hold with Washington, but it's possible he sees limited action Friday considering he hasn't had much time to familiarize himself with the team.
More News
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Should be available Friday•
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Acquired by Wizards•
-
Nuggets' Shabazz Napier: Traded to Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Goes for 17 and seven in start•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Fills out box score in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Cleared to play•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.