Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Fills stat sheet in win
Napier posted nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 win at Golden State.
Napier has started three consecutive games, and he is averaging 9.3 points with 3.3 assists over that span. He is hitting just 32.1 percent of his field goals during that stretch and even though he's likely to remain as a starter moving forward, his production has not been high enough to make him a reliable fantasy asset outside of the deepest formats.
