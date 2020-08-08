Napier is probable for Sunday's action against the Thunder due to a sprained right ankle.
Napier's injury isn't serious, so unless he takes an unexpected step back, we should expect him to play against OKC. In the bubble, he's averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.2 minutes.
