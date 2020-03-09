Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Matches career high in scoring
Napier had 27 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 100-89 loss to the Heat.
Napier was tremendous for the Wizards, matching his career high in scoring. Ish Smith (groin) and Jerome Robinson (Achilles) were both out and could miss at least another couple of games. As long as that's the case, Napier might be worth a look in 12-team leagues.
