Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Moves into starting five
Napier will start Wednesday against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Napier, who is coming off his best game since joining the Wizards, will replace Ish Smith in the starting five. The guard has started 22 games this season, all with the Timberwolves, averaging 11.4 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 27.7 minutes in those contests.
