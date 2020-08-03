Napier will shift to the bench for Monday's game against the Pacers, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports.

Coach Scott Brooks is simply getting a look at a different lineup Monday, as Ish Smith will join the starters, while Napier will command the second unit. The former UConn standout is coming off of a quiet game Sunday against Brooklyn, when he posted five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.