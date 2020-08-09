Napier (ankle) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
While Napier's injury was initially expected to not be serious enough to hold him out of any contests, the guard will be forced to miss at least one game. The 29-year-old's first opportunity to return to the floor will come on Tuesday against the Bucks.
