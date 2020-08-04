Napier scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two rebounds, four assists and a block in Monday's 111-100 loss to Indiana.
Although he came off the bench in this one, Napier was efficient with his playing time as he had his best all-around game since the restart. Despite playing less, the 29-year-old registered more points, field-goals and assists than in his previous two contests. He'll likely return to the starting five Wednesday against Philadelphia.
