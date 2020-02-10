Napier had six points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.

After dropping 14 points, three assists, two steals and even a block in his 18-minute Wizards debut, Napier couldn't find the net in this one, missing every single on of his shots from the field. In his first game with the team, Ish Smith saw 12 more minutes than him. However, this contest closed the gap a little more, as he received 21 minutes to Smith's 28. There's a real chance the playing time begins to be dispersed a little more evenly as Napier finds his rhythm with his new team, so he's worth consideration for fantasy teams in need of a point guard.