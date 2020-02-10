Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Quiet in second game with Wizards
Napier had six points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.
After dropping 14 points, three assists, two steals and even a block in his 18-minute Wizards debut, Napier couldn't find the net in this one, missing every single on of his shots from the field. In his first game with the team, Ish Smith saw 12 more minutes than him. However, this contest closed the gap a little more, as he received 21 minutes to Smith's 28. There's a real chance the playing time begins to be dispersed a little more evenly as Napier finds his rhythm with his new team, so he's worth consideration for fantasy teams in need of a point guard.
More News
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Confirmed available Friday•
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Should be available Friday•
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Acquired by Wizards•
-
Nuggets' Shabazz Napier: Traded to Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Goes for 17 and seven in start•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Fills out box score in loss•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.