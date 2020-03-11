Napier amassed 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 win over the Knicks.

Napier drew another start and saw more minutes than every Wizard expect Bradley Beal. Ish Smith (hamstring) has missed four straight games, and Napier has been superb in the last two, combining for 48 points (on 26 field-goal attempts), 13 dimes, seven steals, seven threes and six boards across 78 minutes.