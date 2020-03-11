Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Score 21, stuffs stat sheet
Napier amassed 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 win over the Knicks.
Napier drew another start and saw more minutes than every Wizard expect Bradley Beal. Ish Smith (hamstring) has missed four straight games, and Napier has been superb in the last two, combining for 48 points (on 26 field-goal attempts), 13 dimes, seven steals, seven threes and six boards across 78 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Matches career high in scoring•
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Moves into starting five•
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Scores season-high 27 points•
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Quiet in second game with Wizards•
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Confirmed available Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...