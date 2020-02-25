Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Scores season-high 27 points
Napier had 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes off the bench during Monday's 137-134 overtime loss against the Bucks.
Napier is yet to start a single game since being traded to Washington, but this performance off the bench could result in more meaningful minutes moving forward. He is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists and 41.4 percent from three-point range since joining the Wizards earlier this month.
