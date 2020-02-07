Napier is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was traded from the Timberwolves to the Nuggets earlier this week and was then acquired by the Wizards on Thursday, but it appears he'll be available despite the quick turnaround. It remains unclear whether Napier will start or come off the bench, but there's a clear path to playing time with previous starting point guard Isaiah Thomas shipped to the Clippers. Napier started his last 22 games for Minnesota and averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.7 minutes.