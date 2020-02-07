Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Should be available Friday
Napier is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old was traded from the Timberwolves to the Nuggets earlier this week and was then acquired by the Wizards on Thursday, but it appears he'll be available despite the quick turnaround. It remains unclear whether Napier will start or come off the bench, but there's a clear path to playing time with previous starting point guard Isaiah Thomas shipped to the Clippers. Napier started his last 22 games for Minnesota and averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.7 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Shabazz Napier: Acquired by Wizards•
-
Nuggets' Shabazz Napier: Traded to Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Goes for 17 and seven in start•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Fills out box score in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Added to injury report•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...