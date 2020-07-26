Napier recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's 105-10 scrimmage loss to the Clippers in Orlando.

The positional battle for the point guard spot remains open, but Napier garnered his second-straight start on Saturday. Ish Smith also played 29 minutes against the Clippers and scored 12 points. At the moment, the most likely scenario is a timeshare between Napier and Smith, which would limit their desirability as fantasy targets.