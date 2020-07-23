Napier posted nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five assists and two steals across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 89-82 scrimmage loss to the Nuggets.

Wednesday marked the first night of restart scrimmages for the NBA. As expected, Napier drew the start for the depleted Wizards, who are missing John Wall (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (shoulder). Ish Smith (hamstring) came off the bench and played 19 minutes to Napier's 17. Shooting guard Troy Brown also spent a small amount of time running the offense and delivered five dimes. Napier averaged 25.2 minutes of run and eight starts in 15 games with Washington this year, despite a career average of 17.3 minutes per contest. Expect the UConn product to continue to see big minutes for Washington when the restart officially begins.